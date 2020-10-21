Wayne Gretzky is selling this $23 million California estate with majestic pool area

A sprawling Colonial Revival-style estate in Thousand Oaks, owned by ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet Gretzky, was just listed for $22.9 million.

This private ultra-luxury estate, listed by Arvin Haddad of The Agency real estate firm and CNBC’s “Listing Impossible,” sits on a 6.5-acre promontory within the prestigious Sherwood Country Club Estates.

The six-bedroom, eight-bath estate spans 13,000-square-foot and includes two guest houses. The residence was designed by renowned mega-mansion architect Richard Landry.

A gated entry leads to a circular motor court with stunning panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Lake Sherwood.

“Exquisite, elegant craftsmanship is apparent in every room, with no detail overlooked,” according to the official listing. “Amenities include a primary suite with sitting room and dual baths, screening room, fitness facility, billiards room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven, wood and gas barbecue, and formal gardens.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gretzky paid $13.5 million for the sprawling compound in 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported, reclaiming it after he sold it to former New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million.

Janet Gretzky spoke to the Wall Street Journal about the home they built about two decades ago after Gretzky’s retirement, and about their move to Southern California. He played for the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

“We first experienced and loved the Southern California lifestyle during Wayne’s tenure with the L.A. Kings,” Ms. Gretzky told the newspaper via email. “So when Wayne retired in 1999, we decided that there was no better place to raise our children than here in Southern California.”

On the grounds, a covered patio with pillars leads out to the pool. The tennis court is lighted and there’s a rose garden, as well.