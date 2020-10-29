Walmart pulls guns and ammunition off store shelves over fears of ‘civil unrest’

Walmart is removing guns and ammunition from store shelves across the U.S., citing “isolated civil unrest,” according to reports.

The retailer will continue selling guns to customers upon request, but they will not be on display in its stores that sell firearms, The Wall Street Journal reported. About half the company’s 4,700 U.S. store sell firearms.

Walmart hasn’t determined when guns will return to view, the newspaper reported.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement to Bloomberg.

In Philadelphia, demonstrators have protested the police killing of Walter Wallace, a Black man, who officials say was holding a knife, the Associated Press reported. Wallace’s family says he struggled with mental health issues, according to AP.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Firearms purchases appear to be soaring in the U.S. Background checks to purchase guns have surpassed 28.8 million in 2020, already more than last year, according to an FBI database.