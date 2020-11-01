Milk, lemonade, egg nog and custard recalled. There might be a ‘strong sanitizer odor’

Homestead Creamery recalled several glass bottled products, including some sold at The Fresh Market, after “it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent.”

That’s from the Homestead-written, FDA-posted recall notice that admits to a “suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process” and the recalled milk, lemonade, cream, custard and egg nog “may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product.”

Here’s what’s been recalled:

Find the best by date by looking on the side of the bottle cap.

Fresh Market stores in Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia got the eggnog and custard in round, non-returnable glass bottles with a Nov. 15 best by date.

The returnable glass bottles went to distributors in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Ohio and Maryland.

Consumers who have food that’s been recalled can return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Homestead at 540-721-2045, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time.