Make Election Day voting a celebration with these celebrity-curated Spotify playlists

If you’re stuck in line on Election Day or need some music to pump you up as you drive to your polling place, a new nonpartisan effort has you covered.

Joy to the Polls, a movement “to bring joy to the polls and make voting a celebration,” provides plenty of curated playlists to get you through the day.

Playlists have been created by some of the most influential celebrities in the country, including former President Barack Obama, pop superstar Selena Gomez, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and rock legends Dead & Company

Clicking on a playlist takes you to Spotify, where you can quickly be swept away with a curated mix.

Check out all these @JoyToThePolls playlists to bring the heat while you wait in line to vote!! Find one you love or make your own using #JoyToThePolls!https://t.co/P3h7Y1IrpO pic.twitter.com/IS4MWfkukl — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) October 31, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Obama’s playlist includes Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen, while Gomez features some of her own songs.

DJ Jazzy Jeff — of “ThemFresh Prince of Bel-Air” fame — includes Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Public Enemy on his playlist. If you’re into rock, check out Maggie Rogers’ playlist that features LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire and The 1975.

made a lil something for you to jam at the polls @JoyToThePolls https://t.co/GbPGIwm8ED pic.twitter.com/UDaXh4qNvb — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) November 2, 2020

Additional playlists are curated by Katie Couric, Questlove, America mFerrera and more.

“I really can’t believe that my idea to bring music to polling places across the country has turned into a beauty w/ creatives all over participating in every way. It’s not to late to bring #JoyToThePolls to your local polling place just make a playlist or tune into ones like,” Nelini Stamp, campaign director for Election Defenders, tweeted.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

You’re also encouraged to curate your own playlist for others.

“Create a playlist of songs that bring you joy and inspire you to vote in this election,” its website states. “We recommend keeping the playlist to 5-30 songs, but do whatever feels right to you.”