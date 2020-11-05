What were Americans craving on Election Day? Booze. Lots of booze, data show

If you wanted to pig out on Election Day, you aren’t alone.

Pizza was the most-craved munchie on Tuesday, topping food-related online searches as Americans braced for results in the 2020 presidential race, according to Google Trends.

Pizza was deemed the most popular after Google Trends says it analyzed food and drink searches that included the words “near me.” Others that rounded out the top five were: “Chinese food near me, liquor stores near me, sushi near me, Mexican food near me,” data show.

It turns out, Americans were wanting alcohol so much on Tuesday that U.S. searches for “liquor stores near me” hit an all-time high. “Fries near me” searches also reached a record as people across the country awaited outcomes for local and national races, according to the results.

Internet users turned their minds to snacks and booze after The Harris Poll last month found 46% of U.S. adults said they would eat to help deal with election stress. About one-fourth of the 2,050 survey respondents planned to drink beer, and another 23% thought they would grab wine, the New York Post reported.

The election has brought stress to most U.S. adults in a year marked with a pandemic and other hardships, McClatchy News reported. To cope, experts urge people to scale back on news updates and prepare for delayed results.