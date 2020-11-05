Biden voters need ‘a bullet in their skull for treason,’ Alabama police captain says

An Alabama police captain is under fire for making threatening comments on social media regarding supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason,” Capt. Scott Walden wrote in response to a Facebook post about Biden voters, outlets report.

The post Walden was responding to read, “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats news media.”

While the comment has since been deleted, Walden later posted on his personal Facebook page defending himself, saying that his words have been misconstrued.

“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the ‘gonna get them fired’ train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON,” Walden said, adding that he only meant people guilty of treason should be killed, and not liberals and democrats as a whole.

“So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in,” Walden wrote.

Most of those commenting criticized his post.

“Imagine getting shot in the head for voicing your opinion. That’s democracy, apparently,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “You, a police officer that took an oath to serve and protect your community, then make threats to that community. You are no longer fit to serve us.”

And this: “Voting for Biden is not treason.”

Flomaton Police Department released a statement Thursday, and said an internal investigation is being launched “in regards to a comment posted by a Flomaton Police Officer.”

The release didn’t name Walden, or offer specific details of the social media post.

“The Flomaton Police Department hold officer’s conduct to the highest standard and will continue to do so,” the release said.