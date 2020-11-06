Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, inching him closer to the presidency

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a lead in Pennsylvania, inching him closer to the presidency.

Biden passed President Donald Trump in the critical battleground state Friday morning as election results continued to update.

Biden had 3,295,319 votes to Trump’s 3,289,725.

Biden now leads Trump in pivotal states in his hunt for 270 electoral votes — the threshold to win the presidency — including Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

