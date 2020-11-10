Meet your new Miss USA: Mississippi native and trailblazer Asya Branch takes the crown

Mississippi native Asya Branch, 20, was crowned Miss USA 2020 at the coveted competition that aired live from Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Screengrab from Miss USA official website.

Mississippi native Asya Branch took home the crown at the 2020 Miss USA Pageant, becoming the first Miss Mississippi USA to win the coveted title.

Branch, 22, was formally crowned Monday in a contest that aired live from Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Her predecessor, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, did the honors before a cheering crowd.

“Honestly, I think my mind was just blank,” Branch told “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan of the moment she was announced as the competition’s winner. “I couldn’t believe that my name had been called. Honestly I was just honored and overwhelmed and completely overjoyed.”

The 22-year-old Booneville native attends the University of Mississippi and is pursuing a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications with a focus in public relations, according to her Miss USA profile. She made history as the first AfricanAmerican Miss Mississippi USA last year and has championed issues such as prison and criminal justice reform.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In 2018, Branch participated in a roundtable discussion on the issue at the White House with President Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.

The college senior has also been vocal about her stance on gun laws, saying she believes gun safety measures should be strengthened rather than banning firearms altogether.

“As someone who grew up in a home with guns, I learned at an early age how to load, how to fire and gun safety,” Branch told the judges in her final statement Monday night. “And, I think that education should be available to everyone. I believe that we should require people to pass training and safety courses before they are allowed to purchase a gun and before receiving a permit.”

“I think it’s important that we not ban guns because obviously people will find a way to get they want anyways,” she added, “but I think it’s our Second Amendment right and we just need more safety surrounding that.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Branch said she’ll continue to take up these issues in her role as Miss USA, a title that came later than expected after the spring pageant was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Idaho USA Kim Layne was first runner-up at this year’s competition, followed by Miss Oklahoma USA Mariah Jane Davis as second runner-up, WLBT reported.

As the new Miss USA, Branch will carry out her duties in New York City and will represent the U.S. in the 2020 Miss Universe Pageant, according to the Daily Journal.