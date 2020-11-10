National
Taurid meteor stream ‘rich in fireballs’ to peak this week. Here’s when to see it
If you look up this week, you could see a bright fireball zooming across the sky.
The North Taurid meteor shower will peak overnight on Nov. 11-12, according to Space.com. The meteor shower typically doesn’t have the most visible shooting stars, but it does give stargazers a chance to see major fireballs.
“Now is the time to watch out for a fireball or two from the long-lasting South or North Taurid meteor showers,” EarthSky reported. “Despite the sparse number of meteors from these overlapping showers, the percentage of fireballs is rather high, so a few Taurids may well overcome the moonlit glare.”
The Taurids are made when Earth travels through a cloud of debris left behind by a comet, according to CNet. Larger pieces of rock could be seen burning up in the atmosphere.
“The Taurids are rich in fireballs, so if you see a Taurid it can be very brilliant and it’ll knock your eyes out, but their rates absolutely suck,” NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com. “It’s simply the fact that when a Taurid appears it’s usually big and bright.”
The best chance of seeing a fireball is to head outdoors shortly in the first A.M. hours of Nov. 12, EarthSky reported. It’s best to stay away from light pollution and let your eyes adjust.
Comments