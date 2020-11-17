Bay Area home of Robin Williams sells for $5.35 million

The Paradise Cay estate owned by late actor and comedian Robin Williams has sold for $5.35 million.

The Northern California home perched on a double lot above the San Francisco Bay with open views of the water was listed at $5.995 million.

The Sacramento Bee first wrote about the home in November 2019 when it came on the market at $7.25 million.

“This 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom light-filled Santa Barbara style residence evokes casual elegance,” according to the official listing.

The 6,500-square-foot house at 95 St. Thomas Way, Belvedere, in unincorporated Marin County was built in 1987. Paradise Cay is a private enclave nestled on the Tiburon Peninsula.

Penny Wright-Mulligan of Compass was the listing agent. She’s part of a mother-daughter real estate team who has lived in the small Paradise Cay community for more than 35 years.

“It took a while, but we found the perfect family that will enjoy this gorgeous place,” Wright-Mulligan said in a response via email. “We know they will bring so much life (and) joy to the home for years to come. We know that would have made Robin very happy.”

The estate features ample living areas, a sprawling master suite with abundant luxuries, and large en-suite bedrooms. Large windows in the living room and kitchen look out toward the bay. A spacious deck and pool area open up at the back of the home with direct access to the bay.

Inside, there is a wood-paneled library/den and an office. Also facing the bay is a media room with a 65-inch flat-screen, surround-sound television and state-of-the-art custom gaming system.

“Perfect for family movie night on the oversized couch or playing video games with friends,” a fact sheet for the home reads.

Williams bought the mansion in 2008 for just over $4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Williams was known for his charming, lovable and sometimes wacky characters in films such as “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Good Morning, Vietnam.” In a career that spanned decades, he also starred in the television classic “Mork & Mindy.”

Williams died August 11, 2014 at age 63.