Want to watch the American Music Awards on Sunday? Here are your options

The American Music Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 22, and there are several ways to catch the star-studded show.

The AMAs will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can watch the awards show on television over-the-air or through cable. It will also stream on the ABC app and website for those with a TV-provider login, Billboard reported.

Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV also provide access to ABC, and each offers a free trial.

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will host the event, with performances from music stars from a wide range of genres, including Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez.

AMA winners are chosen by fans, and nominees are determined from a handful of Billboard metrics, including album, digital and streaming song sales, radio airplay and social media activity, the show said.

The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch lead the way for nominations with eight each. Both are vying for Artist of the Year, along with Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

Megan Thee Stallion — a first-time nominee — follows with five nominations, including a nod for New Artist of the Year.

Bad Bunny, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, DaBaby and Doja Cat all tied with four nominations each.

