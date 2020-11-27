Accused thief’s Thanksgiving break-in included bathroom trip and feast, Oregon cops say

A suspected thief broke into a family’s garage, helped himself to part of their Thanksgiving breakfast and used their bathroom, Oregon police said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Bernal, a 22-year-old Washington man, was arrested Thursday in Cedar Mill, Oregon.

“The investigation revealed that the male suspect had not only entered several vehicles, but had also been inside the residence and the garage,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “While inside the home, the male used the restroom and helped himself to food that the family was going to prepare for their Thanksgiving breakfast.”

Bernal’s pockets were also filled with items he allegedly took from cars and the home, the sheriff’s office said.

He was booked on charges of burglary, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft, officials said.

“Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators have already linked the suspect to at least one additional case.”