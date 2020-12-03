A virtual visit with Santa: Sam’s Club members can book one for free. Here’s how

As more and more people take their holiday festivities to Zoom and FaceTime, Santa is following suit.

Sam’s Club announced last month that Santa could make a virtual visit before Christmas.

“We knew going into the holiday season that opportunities to connect with Santa were going to be limited,” Megan Crozier, chief merchant at Sam’s Club, said in a news release. “So, we decided to offer our members something special, and what better way than helping your children get one-on-one time with Santa?”

Members can sign up for a free visit at mysantasession.com. Spots are first-come, first-served, according to Sam’s Club.

Parents can give Santa facts about their kids and get a free photo and video of live calls, according to Sam’s Club.

“The pandemic has changed so much of how we live our lives today,” Crozier said. “This live, virtual visit to the North Pole is a small, but innovative and fun way to bring the ultimate Christmas experience to your home that your family will definitely remember.”

Other companies have offered similar ways to connect with Santa during the coronavirus pandemic. A “Zoom with Santa” allows people to visit with Mr. Claus at any time of year.

“When you Zoom with Santa you can see the North Pole, ask questions, get updated on your “Naughty or Nice” status… and so much more,” the website said. “Santa Claus can chat on Zoom any time of the year. And here is the best part, Santa Claus can even video record the Zoom Visit and send you the recording or a link to it.”

JingleRing, HireSanta, Santa Zoom Visit and other similar services also have options to connect children with Santa in new ways this year.

“Christmas events and in-person Santa are being canceled worldwide, but we’re here to help,” JingleRing said on its website. “Your family will love the JingleRing virtual experience dreamt up by our team at The North Pole!”