NBA coach Doc Rivers off to Philly. Look at the $12.2M California beach house he sold

Doc Rivers is leaving the past in the past and is looking toward his new future as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers — and that includes unloading his astonishingly gorgeous Malibu beach house for $12.2 million.

Rivers was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers after seven seasons following the team’s exit from the NBA bubble last season at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

He later accepted the job in Philly, so it makes sense that he would sell the California home.

“Spanish in style, the two-story home enjoys an oceanfront spot in Malibu Cove Colony, one of L.A. County’s most expensive enclaves, with owners over the years including “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and film producer Gianni Nunnari,” the Los Angeles Times said.

The modern, 3,400-square-foot home has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms along with a detached spa room with a sauna and Japanese soaking tub, the listing says. The primary suite rests on the main level, with a balcony overlooking the Pacific, a walk-in closet and a primary bathroom with a steam shower.

“Downstairs, the open floor plan seamlessly connects the chef’s kitchen that flows into the combined dining & living area with vaulted ceilings providing an abundance of light throughout with a fireplace & glass doors that open to the deck with head-on ocean views,” the listing continues. “The incredible interior outdoor dining area features a kitchen & BBQ that is perfect for entertaining all year round with direct beach access.”

Don’t worry — Rivers won’t be out of a home when he comes back to face his old team. According to the Times, he still owns a “Hamptons-style mansion in the Hollywood Hills that he listed for $11.25 million about a year ago.”

Rivers, one of most celebrated NBA coaches in history, was named Coach of the Year in his first season as a head coach in the league with the Orlando Magic in 2000 and brought an NBA Championship to the Boston Celtics in 2008. After spending seven seasons with the Clippers, Rivers signed with the 76ers in October.