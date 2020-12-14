UPS driver jumps for joy over treats left on doorstep in Mississippi, video shows

A woman’s kind gesture sent a UPS worker jumping for joy, online video shows.

Nashandra James’ doorbell camera captured the driver’s “extra happy” reaction as she shimmied and danced with glee after finding a bowlful of snacks left at the doorstep of the home in Madison, Mississippi.

Donning a pair of red reindeer antlers, the driver went on her merry way after grabbing a bag of chips and some Pringles — but not before turning to the camera to say “thank you.”

James, who just happened to be watching on the other side, said the moment was just as joyous for her.

“Something to me said to ‘just look.’ And so I looked,” James told McClatchy News. “For her to have that reaction, it just melted my heart because I know (drivers) are pulling really long hours, probably longer than before. Everyone ... is doing a lot of online shopping. So I greatly appreciate them, and I appreciate her.”

The woman walked away with an extra pep in her step, clicking her heels three times before climbing back into her truck.

James’ husband, Steven, posted about his wife’s kind gesture on Facebook and said she’s an avid shopper at holiday time.

“She orders so much stuff during the holidays that she leaves snacks for all the drivers,” Steven James wrote. “Well today this UPS driver was extra happy to get her snack.”

My wife has made a UPS drivers day today. She orders so much stuff during the holidays, that's she leaves snacks for all... Posted by Steven James on Saturday, December 12, 2020

James said she’s been doing this for about three years but only recently purchased a Ring doorbell camera to keep tabs on her deliveries. She said she hoped to spread a little cheer to local delivery drivers, especially during this busy holiday season.

“I was doing most of my shopping online,” she said. “So it was just a way to say thank you because I was constantly getting packages ... coming to the house. “I just wanted to show my appreciation. I never expected anyone to see the video.”

James said it was her husband who encouraged her to post it online.

Each week, she leaves a bowl of snacks just outside the door with a note encouraging delivery drivers to help themselves, according to photos posted to her husband’s Facebook page. She said she changes out the snacks frequently.

This week, it’s bags of Hershey’s Kisses, chocolate bars and other sweet treats.

“I buy a lot of snacks for my child for school,” James told McClatchy News. “Anyone who comes to my house knows that I keep plenty of snacks, so it’s just something that I continue to keep on hand.”

The video has garnered hundreds of reactions online. Many thanked James for her generosity and shared the joy felt by the UPS worker, who has been identified as Mimi Chandler.

Chandler and her daughter formerly starred on the Lifetime reality show “Bring It!,” which followed competitive majorette team The Dancing Dolls of Jackson.

“As you can see I was excited about spotting the snack basket!” Chandler wrote in an Instagram post.” If you know me, you know I love snacks! (I used to take all the snacks while we were filming too)! I did a lil happy dance NOT thinking about the ring doorbell giggling at me!”

McClatchy News reached out to Chandler for comment and is awaiting response.