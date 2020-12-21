National
‘Abyss of sadness.’ HS basketball player’s death in house fire rocks Alabama community
An Alabama high school is grieving the loss of a “great student, great athlete” who died tragically in a house fire on Sunday evening, the school’s basketball team confirmed.
Kayvion Webster, a point guard for the Bessemer City High School basketball team, died after he was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday, CBS 42 reported. According to officials, there were three adults who got out of the house, but Webster was in the bathroom when discovered by firefighters, CBS said.
He died at UAB Hospital in nearby Birmingham.
“We loss a soldier today @WebsterKayvion to a house fire, please pray for our program and family of Kayvion,” a tweet from the school’s basketball team Twitter page said. “We love you and miss you.”
Bessemer Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter confirmed the news in a statement after receiving confirmation from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, WVTM reported.
“The death of Kayvion Webster brings an abyss of sadness to our school and community. It’s hard to lose any member of the Bessemer Family, and young person like Kayvion is exceptionally difficult,” Jeter said according to multiple outlets including WVTM. “He was a student, an athlete, and a person of good character.”
Basketball coach Ron Hamilton also spoke highly of Webster to WDHN.
“We lost a good kid,” Hamilton said. “Great kid, great student, great athlete. We’re all hurting right now.”
Tributes started pouring in on social media after the news broke, especially from those who had coached the young player.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family after they lost a majority of their possessions in the fire.
