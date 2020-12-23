‘C’mon buddy!’ Firefighter rips out window to save dog from massive fire, PA video shows

A Pennsylvania fire company worked together to save a pup trapped inside a burning barn. Video screen grab from Lititz Fire Department’s Facebook Page

A dramatic rescue of man’s best friend was captured on one brave firefighter’s helmet camera in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Lititz Fire Department in Warwick Township posted a video of the dramatic rescue of a dog from a blazing barn fire. Ryan Balmer risked his own life to save the pup from the fire.

“As the video begins you can see a resident of the adjacent farm house reporting to Lititz Fire Company Fire Fighter Ryan Balmer that his dog was still inside the barn,” the fire company’s Facebook post read. “Fire Fighter Balmer, wasting no time, cleared out a window to gain access inside of the barn to the room that the dog was reported to be in. He then climbed in through the window, picked up the pooch and lifted him through the window and back outside. The excited and scared pup can then be seen running from the barn toward her nearby humans.”

Balmer said that someone told him a dog was in the barn, according to Fox 2 Now, and it can be heard barking.

“Once we found the conditions that we did in that room, obviously the dog was still alive so I had to get him out,” Balmer said to Fox.

The company said in its post that it uses a “surround and drown” technique when it comes to barn fires —especially when it’s fully involved — “which means we surround the structure, protect any nearby exposures, and put massive amounts on the fire until it goes out,” the Facebook post said.

According to Fox, the dog was not injured.