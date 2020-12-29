Watch Nashville officer rush to scene of Christmas Day bombing in bodycam footage

In this photo provided by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and ATF Evidence Response Teams process the scene, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, of the Christmas Day blast in Nashville, Tenn. The teams are searching for evidence to assist in the ongoing investigation. (FBI/ATF via AP) AP

Bodycam footage released Monday night shows the moments before and after a Christmas Day bombing rocked downtown Nashville.

In the nearly 13-minute long video posted by the Nashville Police Department, Officer Michael Sipos is seen patrolling the area when an RV is heard broadcasting a message.

“This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

Sipos walks to his nearby patrol car to get equipment when the explosion is heard.

“I actually popped my trunk to get a piece of equipment out, and I felt a push and was thrown into the trunk a little bit and turned around to see a very orange sky and a lot of smoke,” Sipos said, according to WTVF.

The officer is seen putting on a protective vest and rushing to the damaged scene. He then helps residents evacuate the area.

The man believed to be responsible for the bombing, 63-year-old Anthony Warner, died in the blast, federal officials said Sunday. Three others were injured and dozens of buildings damaged, the Associated Press reported.