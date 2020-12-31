Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Human remains found inside 2 suitcases on the side of a road, Colorado cops say

Workers with Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department discovered 2 suitcases on the side of a road. They called police when they found human remains inside. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free
Workers with Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department discovered 2 suitcases on the side of a road. They called police when they found human remains inside. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

As employees with the Denver Parks and Recreation Department plowed snow from sidewalks Tuesday morning, they came across two abandoned suitcases on the side of a road, a spokesperon for the police department said.

The park workers “briefly inspected” the suitcases and discovered what appeared to be human remains inside, a Denver Police spokesperson said during a news conference posted on YouTube.

The workers found the suitcases around 7 a.m. in the Sanderson Gulch area, the spokesperson said.

The workers called police following the discovery and officers confirmed through a search of the suitcases that the contents were human remains, the spokesperson said. Investigators turned the suitcases with the remains inside over to the medical examiner’s office, according to Denver police.

So far, the medical examiner has confirmed the remains were of a recently-deceased man. However, officials are still working to determine the man’s identity, as well as the manner and cause of death, the spokesperson said.

Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service