Stunning $12 million Colorado castle inspired by North Carolina landmark. Take a look

Chateau V resides in Evergreen, Colorado, which is a 45-minute drive from Denver. Screen grab from Realtor.com.

If you were to fixate on the beauty that is the Biltmore House in Asheville, North Carolina, you would think the aesthetic appeal of the estate could not possibly be duplicated.

Chateau V Screen grab from Realtor.com

But it was, and the gorgeous version of the castle-like NC house is on the market for $12 million in Evergreen, Colorado. The home, dubbed Chateau V., was the brainchild of Randall and Cynthia Veselka, who decided to duplicate the famous landmark after touring the Biltmore, Robb Report said.

Sitting room with a fairy-tale like view. Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The majestic snow-capped panorama of Mt. Evans from this hillside location is rivaled only by the architectural masterpiece of Chateau V. Designed by Boulder’s BVZ Architects and inspired by the Biltmore Mansion in Asheville, NC, this four-story Texas limestone structure is built facing west to embrace the unparalleled views and mirrors the historic Biltmore landmark with its central courtyard, dormered windows, pitched roofs, turrets, lit colonnade of columns and sculptural ornamentation,” the listing on Realtor.com described.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The gigantic home spreads across 21,692 square feet and comes with six “ensuite” bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and even a “doggy spa.”

Balcony Screen grab from Realtor.com

“What truly sets this architectural masterpiece apart is the majestic snowcapped panorama of 14,000-foot Mount Evans you get from pretty much every room in the house. It’s truly spectacular,” said LIV Sotheby’s Whitney Cain, according to the Robb Report.