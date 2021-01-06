Scenic Colorado ranch featuring lodge, private ski slopes sells for $30M. Take a look

Elk Island Ranch Screen grab from Hall and Hall

A Colorado ranch, featuring its own lodge, saloon and private ski slopes resting on roughly 6,343 secluded acres, has sold for $30 million, reports says.

Lodge Screen grab from Compass

Elk Island Ranch, a rustic, fairytale-like estate, has five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a three-story log staircase for those who want to get away from the bustle of crowded ski resorts (the lodge rests about 50 miles from five ski resorts, including Breckenridge and Steamboat, 9 News reported).

“Highlighted by a stunning mountain landscape and truly exceptional improvements, Elk Island Ranch is one of Colorado’s finest sporting ranches,” the Elk Island Ranch website property description said.

“Featuring private ski slopes, excellent big game hunting and trout fishing, miles of riding trails and roads, and a massive sledding hill, the ranch is a magnet for multi-generational usage. An enviable location near several ski resort areas and less than 10 minutes from a real town with jet strip makes the ranch easy to access and enjoy.”

Lodge Screen grab from Compass

The ranch’s lodge is a 16,000 plus-square-foot dream with the feel of a “five-star resort,” the website says. The three-story staircase stands in the center of the estate, and “soaring stone fireplaces frame a wall of windows overlooking the Colorado River valley and jagged mountain peaks,” the website described.

Lodge Screen grab from Compass

According to 9 News, the property was listed by private-equity executive Charlie Gallagher, who purchased the ranch in 1999 for $24.3 million.