Comedian Trevor Noah bought a California mansion for $27.5 million. Take a look around

Trevor Noah’s new Bel Air mansion. Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah rang in the new year in style — by purchasing a contemporary, architectural wonder in Bel-Air California for $27.5 million on Dec. 30.

The architect who built this marvel, Mark Rios, was inspired by Japanese aesthetics, Architectural Digest said. “I went through over 50 plans before we settled on one,” Rios said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Bel Air mansion looks like cubes stacked together from a street view. But in the back, the estate extends across the green of an L.A. hillside.

Backyard view Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Stone, wood, bronze and glass combine in the common spaces including a spacious dining room and a lounge with custom wall coverings,” the Times said. “Spread across three stories are six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room and game room.”

Living room with a view Screen grab from Realtor.com

On the top floor of the 11,000-square-foot wonder, a personalized theater room leads to a rooftop terrace. And in the backyard, a pool reflects the light from a cabana with a bar.

“Rios employed subtle indulgences throughout the house,” Architectural Digest said. “He designed all the hardware himself. The wood flooring came from Germany, where it underwent a special drying process in giant kilns to make it softer and more tactile. The living room ceiling was lacquered to animate the light, especially at sunset. All doors are a luxurious two-and-a-quarter inches thick and rise to the ceilings to add dramatic scale and loftiness to the rooms. Walls are 18 inches thick and clad in double layers of drywall to ensure a restful hush.”

FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Noah was handpicked by then-host Jon Stewart to take over as host of “The Daily Show” in 2014. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, the comedian began his career by taking on hosting roles on the South African Broadcasting Corporation. During his career, Noah has won a Primetime Emmy Award was named one of “The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.