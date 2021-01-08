‘CSI’ actor sells California retreat with stunning views for $2.2 million. Take a look

‘CSI’ actor David Berman unloads Hollywood Hills home Screen grab from Realtor.com

Actor David Berman, best known for playing assistant coroner David Phillips on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” reaped a profit on his Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles Times reported. He ended up unloading the scenic retreat for $2.235 million, $38,000 more than his original asking price.

House in the hills with a view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline Screen grab from Realtor.com

On the outside, the 2,400-square-foot home looks a tad on the plain side despite its high-end location, but inside, Hollywood elegance drips from every corner of the three bedroom, three bathroom estate.

Bedroom view Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house has an entertainment deck, dining patio and even an outdoor lodge complete with a movie projector as to spend warm L.A. nights basking in the glow of one’s favorite flick. And yes, there happens to be a movie theater room on the inside as well.

Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The entry level also features a chef’s kitchen with viking and sub-zero appliances, three-quarter bath, office and professional screening room with reclining stadium seats,” the Realtor.com listing said.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Downstairs, the primary suite comes with a walk-in closet, fireplace and a primary bathroom with spa tub and spectacular city view.

Outside, “the vast and lush hillside offers mature landscaping including over twenty fruit trees, a vineyard, a fire pit, and spa,” the listing said. “Your Hollywood dreams come to life!”

David Berman arrives at the 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Rich Fury Rich Fury/Invision/AP

While Berman spent a significant amount of his career on “CSI,” he also appeared in other television shows like “Bones,” “Drop Dead Diva” and “The Blacklist.” Along with his acting duties on “CSI,” Berman also was head researcher in charge of verifying facts and research procedures for the show, according to IMDb.com.