McDonald’s vows to stop using potentially harmful chemicals in packaging. What to know

McDonald’s has vowed to stop using certain potentially harmful chemicals in its packaging by 2025. AP

In a victory for health and environmental safety advocates, the world’s largest fast-food chain has promised to stop using potentially harmful chemicals in its packaging.

McDonald’s on Wednesday announced it will remove all PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) from wrappers, containers, and any other packaging served to guests by 2025.

PFAS are a category of man-made chemicals that can be found in a variety of manufactured items, from cookware to clothing and more. They are often used in food packaging to create grease- and water-resistant containers.

Sometimes called “forever chemicals,” certain PFAS take a long time to break down and can accumulate in the environment, drinking water and in the human body.

Some may cause cancer, result in low infant birth weights, and increase cholesterol levels, among a host of other health issues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The McDonald’s announcement comes just a few months after an August report found packaging used by several popular fast-food restaurant chains contained dangerous fluorine levels, McClatchy News previously reported.

Besides McDonald’s, researchers found the chemicals in products served by Burger King, Wendy’s, Cava, Freshii, and Sweetgreen, McClatchy reported.

“We’re proud to take another step in our product stewardship journey with our commitment to remove all added fluorinated compounds from our guest packaging materials globally by 2025,” the McDonald’s statement said.

Organizations behind the study say McDonald’s decision is a step in the right direction but worry the 2025 deadline is too slow.

“Four years is far too long for their customers and frontline communities to continue to be polluted by these unnecessary forever chemicals,” Mind The Store Campaign director Mike Schade said in a statement. “We urge McDonald’s to phase these chemicals out by 2022 and ensure substitutes are safe and reusable. Other major fast-food chains like Burger King and Wendy’s should join them in driving PFAS out of food packaging.”

In July, companies that manufacture food-contact products agreed to phase out PFAS, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. However, use of PFAS is still allowed, McClatchy reported.

McDonald’s says it has already eliminated some harmful chemicals from its packaging in the past. It hasn’t used PFOA or PFOS — two types of PFAS — since 2008, the burger giant said in a release.

“McDonald’s announcement today is welcome progress as we work to end unnecessary uses of ‘forever’ chemicals that poison communities across the country and around the world,” said Liz Hitchcock, director of Safer Chemicals Healthy Families.

Hitchcock added her organization is urging Congress to pass a bill banning PFAS in food containers and cookware. Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell will be re-introducing the bill, according to Hitchcock. It was not passed last year.