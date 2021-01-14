Late country radio icon Bob Kingsley’s Texas ranch on market for $8.2M. Take a look

The Bluestem Ranch Screen grab from Realtor.com

Over the holidays, the Bluestem Ranch in Weatherford, Texas, the famous home of late country radio legend Bob Kingsley and his wife Nan, was put on the market for $8.5 million.

Main house Screen grab from Realtor.com

“As a Jewish girl from Baltimore, who spent her career in New York City and Los Angeles, never in a million years did I think I’d end up spending the better part of my life — and 25 years of the 36 years I was with Bob — in Weatherford, Texas,” said Nan Kingsley, who is now president of KCCS Productions, Inc. and co-owner of Bluestem Wellness in Nashville, Tennessee, in a news release.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

“But, you know, looking back on my time in Texas, I would not change it for anything. The memories we shared together building our home and converting the ranch into the dream property Bob always envisioned will be with me forever. I look forward to seeing another family experience this unique and wonderful slice of Texas, just west of Fort Worth.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The main house is 10,438 of rustic beauty with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, a banquet hall, wine room, gym and two offices.

Also on the sprawling property is a three-bedroom guest house and a whopping 19 stall horse barn.

The property is about 40 miles west of Fort Worth, located near Brock, southwest of downtown Weatherford.

“When we arrived in Weatherford a quarter century ago, it was a small town, known as the cutting horse capitol of the world,” Nan sad in the release. Today, it is the bustling heartbeat of the performing horse industry, and I would like to think that Bob’s passion and advocacy played a role in that growth.”

“We wanted Bluestem to be a place that inspired those who set foot on it. Bob brought Nashville’s brightest stars and biggest songwriters to Parker County, generating financial support for countless causes. We simply saw the need and wanted to help. And if the next owners desire for these events to continue, I stand ready to support.”

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, Bob Kingsley accepts the Mae Boren Axton Service Award during the 11th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Kingsley was best known for his nationally syndicated radio programs, “American Country Countdown” and “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40.” Along with being elected into the National Radio Hall of Fame, Kingsley also received the 2012 President’s Award from Country Radio Broadcasters. He passed away in October of 2019 after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.