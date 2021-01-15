News briefs

A large, national study in the U.K. examining convalescent plasma as a therapy for COVID-19 was ended after a finding that the treatment touted by U.S. President Donald Trump doesn’t work.

The University of Oxford research was part of a clinical trial named Recovery that’s investigating different COVID-19 treatments. The only arm of the study stopped was one probing the effectiveness of a therapy using plasma from people who have recovered from the virus. A monitoring board said on Thursday there was no point in continuing, the university said in a statement.

The decision comes after more than 100,000 Americans have been treated with convalescent plasma after its use was authorized by U.S. regulators on an emergency basis. Trump commented at the time in August that it would “save countless lives.”

“Convalescent plasma has been widely used as a treatment for COVID-19 but to date there has been no convincing evidence of the effect of convalescent plasma on clinical outcomes in patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19,” according to the statement.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health is leading ongoing convalescent plasma research in the U.S., but expectations are modest at best as well.

As server Flavaine Carvalho waited on a family of four, she saw signs that something possibly wasn't quite right with the young boy.

And she decided to ask a question that police said potentially saved his life:

"Do you need help?"

On New Year's Day, Timothy Wilson II, Kristen Swann, an unknown family member and their 11-year-old boy went to Mrs. Potato Restaurant in Orlando for a meal, an Orlando police release read. Carvalho, their waitress, thought that something was off when the boy didn't order anything.

Carvalho also thought that the child had bruises on his face and arms, and she was determined to figure out what was going on. So she wrote a note asking if he needed help, standing out of sight of the adults and waiting for a moment to give him the message.

The boy, after three tries, was eventually able to signal "yes."

Carvalho immediately called police to the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they took the boy aside and noticed bruising on the right side of his face and a healing wound on the bridge of his nose, according to an arrest report. The boy said the bruises came from falling off his bed while he was sleeping and hit a table.

Then the officer found more bruises on his right arm starting from his shoulder all the way down to his wrist. The boy said these marks came from wrestling with his dad, Wilson, the report read.

The boy eventually told the officer ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door. He also said he was hit with a wooden broom and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly, police said. He didn't get to eat on a regular basis as punishment.

Swann told officers she knew that Wilson was abusing their son yet did not take him to a doctor.

Wilson and Swann were arrested on Jan. 6. Wilson was charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect, while Swann was charged with two counts of child neglect.

LONDON — Hundreds of thousands of people have left Britain due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy, a study reported on Friday.

There is an "unprecedented exodus" of workers born outside Britain, researchers at London's Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence said.

"It seems that much of the burden of job losses during the pandemic has fallen on non-UK workers and has manifested itself in return migration, rather than unemployment," said the authors, whose study is based on labor market data.

The trend was particularly notable in London, where one in five residents was born abroad. The capital's population has fallen by 700,000, the study said, adding that nationwide, the figure could be more than 1.3 million.

If these numbers are accurate, this is the largest decline in Britain's population since World War II, according to the study.

No evidence suggests that similar numbers of British people who live abroad are returning to Britain.

However, this could be a temporary trend, the researchers said, noting that workers from abroad might return after the pandemic.

The British economy depends on workers from abroad and it is not only threatened by migration due to the pandemic.

