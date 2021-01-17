200 people were still trying to get into an already packed concert, Texas cops say

Police shut down Club Spire in Houston early Sunday after it exceeded capacity limits put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials say. Screengrab: KPRC

A Texas nightclub was shut down early Sunday after police say they received reports of a large gathering inside.

Officials arrived at Club Spire in Houston around 12:30 a.m. and found at least 200 people in line to get into the already packed venue, KHOU reported.

Inside, the club exceeded the 50% capacity limit imposed due to the coroanvirus pandemic, police said, according to the outlet.

Some people had traveled from as far as New Orleans to Club Spire which was reportedly hosting an event with entertainers including Trey Songz, Kenny Burns and Fabolous slated to appear, per KPRC.

The Houston Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission were called to the scene and say they found major crowding and blocked exits, according to KPRC.

“It goes beyond the issue with COVID,” fire chief Samuel Pena told the outlet. “It was certainly over more than 50%. It was to the point where it became a life safety issue, a fire hazard. If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would’ve had a massive loss of life.”

The club was evacuated then shut down and given the option to reopen within the acceptable capacity parameters, but the club declined, according to KTRK.

Police said some clubgoers were frustrated because they’d purchased tickets for the event, but ultimately left, KHOU reported.

Concerns over packed clubs aren’t new to city officials.

“I’m still getting some disturbing pictures of people hanging out in clubs that have been recategorized as restaurants,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday, KTRK reported. “And let me tell you, they are not restaurants.”

He called on the TABC — which said it conducts more than 1,000 inspections weekly — to review its policies in an effort to close loopholes that he said make it difficult to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to KTRK.