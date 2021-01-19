Already frustrated with 2021? Elementary school teacher has created a hotline for you

The hotline is the brainchild of an elementary school teacher. Screen grab from justscream.baby

We’re only weeks into 2021, but for some it feels like much, much longer. One hotline completely understands and is offering relief — in the form of screaming your head off.

Just Scream!, a hotline created by elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar, allows callers to do the obvious: call in and simply just scream.

“I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to, and screaming seemed to be a good fit!” Gollmar said to CNN. He said he came up with the idea for the hotline in September and debuted it before Election Day in November.

“Don’t worry! There is no live human on the other end of the line,” says the website, which addresses potential questions that callers my have, including a “why should I call you?” quip.

“To scream! You might be unhappy, terrified, frustrated, or elated. All of these are perfectly good reasons to call and record yourself screaming.”

The website also urges frustrated callers to not let out a much-needed scream in a public area.

According to the site, Gollmar has been an artist and coder since he was a child.

“Over the past several years, I’ve created a few participatory art projects that invite people to call a phone number and leave a voicemail for others to hear,” the teacher said. “In each project, the constraint was different – in Listening Point, I asked participants to narrate what they heard in their immediate environment; in NOISE, I instructed participants to speak for two minutes continuously; in Call-In Special, participants could record anything they wanted. “

Gollmar told CNN he’s gotten 70,000 recordings since he launched the site.

“Never in my life would I have expected so many people to actually pick up the phone, dial a number and record themselves for the world to hear,” he said. “But we’re all screaming on the inside right now, so I guess I should have figured.”

Unfortunately, the hotline won’t be around forever. It’s set to be active until Jan. 21.