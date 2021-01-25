First case of more contagious COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota

Minnesota health officials confirmed on Monday the first U.S. case of a more contagious coronavirus variant, originating in Brazil.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the case involved “a Minnesota resident with recent travel history to Brazil,” the department said in a statement.

“While this variant is thought to be more transmissible than the initial strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, it is not yet known whether the variant causes more severe illness,” the health department said.

The strain was discovered during routine variant surveillance testing, the department said in a statement. This strain is known as the Brazil P.1 variant.

“We’re thankful that our testing program helped us find this case, and we thank all Minnesotans who seek out testing when they feel sick or otherwise have reason to get a test,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said.

“This isn’t surprising,” Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and an adviser to President Biden’s coronavirus response team, told The Washington Post. “It’s a very difficult development, but at the same time not unexpected.”

Minnesota health officials also announced three more cases of the U.K. B.1.1.7 variant, bringing the total detected up to eight.

