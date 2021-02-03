E. Coli outbreak sickens two people in Washington, CDC says. Here’s what to know

The CDC has announced a national E. Coli outbreak has infected people in multiple states. Two Washington residents have fallen ill. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

At least 16 people have fallen ill in a five-state E. Coli outbreak that started in December, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nine people have been hospitalized and one has died, according to the CDC.

Two people in Washington are among those who were sickened. Other states reporting cases are Arkansas (6), Oklahoma (5), Virginia (2) and New York (1), the CDC reports.

The first infection was reported to the CDC on Dec. 23 and the last was reported on Jan. 7. More recent cases may not yet be reported because it usually takes two to four weeks to connect an illness to the outbreak, the CDC says.

E. Coli is a bacteria found in the intestines of people and animals but it can also be found in food, according to the CDC. While most E. Coli is harmless, some types can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, bloodstream infections and other illnesses, the CDC says.

Those types of the bacteria are spread through contaminated food and water or through contact with infected people or animals, according to the agency. Some people are more susceptible to infection than others, including people 65 and older, children younger than 5, immune-compromised individuals like pregnant women and people who travel to certain countries, the agency says.

Severe symptoms include diarrhea and/or bloody diarrhea, a fever over 102 degrees that does not improve in three days, inability to keep liquids down and dehydration, according to the CDC.

Steps can be taken to prevent spreading food-borne illnesses like E. Coli:

Clean: Wash your hands, utensils and surfaces often. Wash fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting or peeling.

Separate: Keep food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat, poultry and seafood.

Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a temperature high enough to kill germs.

Chill: Refrigerate foods that go bad quickly. Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.