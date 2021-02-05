Swarm of earthquakes, including 4.2-magnitude quake, rattle Oklahoma, geologists say

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was among 12 quakes in a swarm to shake northern parts of Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Screengrab from USGS.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Oklahoma was the largest in a swarm of temblors to rattle the state Friday, officials say.

The large quake rumbled shortly before noon near Garfield and Noble counties, about 80 miles north of Oklahoma City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was among about a dozen earthquakes in the area from late morning to early afternoon, geologists say. Hundreds reported feeling the quakes.

A resident in Covington, which is near the epicenter, said the shaking knocked items off the walls of her home while others felt the earthquake as far as 30 miles away in Enid, the Enid News & Eagle reported.

Earthquakes aren’t unusual for Oklahoma. Last year, about three dozen above a 3.0 magnitude were reported in the state, the newspaper reported.

Oklahoma has experienced a “surge in seismicity” since 2009, even topping California for more 3.0-magnitude quakes from 2014-2017, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“While these earthquakes have been induced by oil and gas related process, few of these earthquakes were induced by fracking,” U.S. Geological Survey officials say.

Most temblors in the state are caused by wastewater disposal from oil and gas production in which fluid is injected deep below drinking water aquifers, officials say.

About 90% of wastewater that’s injected is a byproduct of oil extraction process, not waste frack fluid, officials say.