Woman left with broken legs, dead dog after Philly police officer crashes car into her home at 70 mph

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police Officer Gregory Campbell was allegedly intoxicated Saturday night and driving “at least” 70 miles per hour in his Dodge Dart before he blew a stop sign and slammed into a home near the Fraternal Order of Police lounge in Northeast Philadelphia, breaking a woman’s legs and collapsing her lung while she was lying on the couch with her husband, according to court documents.

The 53-year-old woman was “dragged and pinned” under Campbell’s car and was hospitalized in critical condition, the criminal complaint states. Her 45-year-old husband required medical treatment for less severe injuries to his arm, hand, hip, leg and back.

One of their dogs was killed.

Campbell, 27, who is facing charges that include driving under the influence, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, had been at the FOP’s bar and restaurant on Caroline Road on Saturday. It is located less than a quarter mile away from the scene of the wreck on Comly Road.

Law enforcement sources said Campbell is believed to have attended a beef and beer fundraiser that afternoon at Crispin Tavern for the family of James O’Connor IV, a police corporal who was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford last year. The fundraiser was scheduled to end at 6 p.m.

“I don’t know where he was prior (to the accident),” said FOP President John McNesby. “I think there’s still some confusion. I have not spoken to the guy. I’m talking to my folks here, and they’re still not sure whether (Campbell) was here or not.”

Campbell, who was out on bail on the condition that he not drink or drive, could not immediately be reached Monday. It was unclear if he had obtained an attorney.

On Monday afternoon, a police cruiser was still parked outside the Comly Road home, with a massive rectangular hole exposing the inside of the living room. At the FOP headquarters down Caroline Road, the digital sign out front stated: “BACK THE BLUE.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Sunday that the department would conduct a full investigation.

“The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing,” Outlaw said. “A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality.

“The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia police officer is appalling. Police officers must be held to a higher standard — even while off-duty — and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place. My prayers remain with this family.”

McNesby, the FOP president, said Monday that the union is cooperating with accident investigators.

Campbell joined the force in March 2018 and made a base salary of $63,999, according to city of Philadelphia payroll records from 2019.

Reached at the family home, a woman who said she was Campbell’s mother said no one there would have any comment.

(Inquirer staff writer Rita Giordano contributed to this article.)