Driver with ‘not drunk’ sticker on his car was indeed very drunk, Oregon cops say

The driver of a car with a “not drunk” bumper sticker was going more than 80 mph when authorities in Oregon say they pulled him over Saturday night — then they found empty beer cans.

A deputy with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spotted a “fast-moving” Volkswagen Jetta coming behind him that was clearly speeding, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

The driver, 41-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Cannon of Portland, pulled over. But as the deputy approached, Cannon’s car rolled backwards about 25 feet and hit the front of the patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The deputy could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the inside of the car. He noticed an open can of Busch Light in the Jetta’s cupholder,” officials said.

Cannon looked confused and said he didn’t know what happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy searched the car, he reportedly found a half-full can of Busch Light, several empty beer cans and a baggie of cocaine.

The driver told the deputy he “planned to party with a friend this weekend,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy conducted a sobriety test. “When asked how he thought he did, Cannon responded, ‘Not good,’” the sheriff’s office said.

“However, Cannon also pegged himself as a 4 on a scale of 1-10 measuring how intoxicated he was. Cannon later provided a breath sample, measuring .22% blood alcohol concentration.”

That’s nearly three times the legal limit of .08 for driving.

The bumper sticker, shown in a picture provided by police, says, “Not Drunk Avoiding Potholes.”

Cannon was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, DUI and possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.