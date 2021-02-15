Roof collapses at Safeway grocery store after powerful winter storm, Oregon police say

The roof of a Safeway grocery store in Troutdale, Oregon, partially collapsed under the weight of snow and ice, the sheriff’s office said. Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office/@MultCoSO

A powerful winter storm swept through Oregon and caused the roof of a grocery store to collapse, officials said.

The roof of a Safeway in Troutdale started to cave in Monday as snow accumulated, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Deputies responded to a partial roof collapse at the Safeway on SW Cherry Park Rd. in Troutdale just before noon. Thankfully, everyone made it out & no reported injuries. The roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice. @GreshamFire investigating. pic.twitter.com/6ebxOk77ge — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 15, 2021

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows the roof falling into the store over checkout counters and Valentine’s Day candy.

“Thankfully, everyone made it out and no reported injuries,” the sheriff’s office said. “The roof likely buckled under the weight of snow and ice.”

Officials didn’t say what would happen to the food inside the store, but several people on social media called for Safeway to donate it rather than throw it away.

The storm has caused significant damage throughout the state. Hundreds of thousands of people were without power in Oregon after the storm came through over the weekend, The Oregonian reported.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in nine counties because of the severe weather, KGW reported.