Kids discover woman frozen to death near park after car crash, Illinois officials say
An Illinois driver froze to death after she slipped down an embankment following a crash near her home, officials say.
Nanette Seacrist, 57, slid into a tree and got stuck as she turned into her driveway on a residential street in Washington, a city east of Peoria, WEEK reported.
After exiting her vehicle, officials believe she fell down the embankment to a creek and couldn’t get back to safety.
Several kids discovered Seacrist’s body by the creek Friday, officials say. A local park is near the area.
Friday’s low temperature in Washington was 4 degrees, with a high of 10.
The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that Seacrist likely died of cold exposure and no foul play is suspected. A toxicology test is pending.
“It was just some bad circumstances that kept on escalating,” Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley told the Peoria Journal Star. “It’s just unfortunate.”
