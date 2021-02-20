Plane debris rains on Denver-area neighborhood before United flight lands safely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An engine failure aboard a commercial flight departing Denver International Airport rained debris on a Broomfield neighborhood before the plane and its 231 passengers and 10 crew members safely landed Saturday afternoon.

Airport authorities say United Airlines flight 328 was bound for Honolulu when the incident occurred. Parts including pieces of a jet engine cowling landed near homes northwest of Denver.

Broomfield police say debris has fallen in at least three areas in the neighborhood.

The twin-engined Boeing 777-200 aircraft took off at 1:30 p.m. before the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Gazette news partner 9News that the aircraft's right engine failed shortly after takeoff. It was unclear what caused the engine to fail or why the problem caused parts of the jet's housing to part from the plane.

In the past, this has been an indication of a turbine failure, which can launch pieces of the jet engine rocketing through the housing at high speed.

Neighbors also reported sounds of an explosion, which would be consistent with an uncontrolled turbine failure.

Tracking on the website www.flightaware.com shows the jet took off and circled the field before landing.

A video posted to Twitter by witnesses on the ground showed an apparent explosion before the debris fell.

Authorities said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the engine failure.

"If you find debris PLEASE don’t touch it or move it," Broomfield police tweeted. "The @NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation."