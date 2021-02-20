National

3 people killed in Louisiana gun store shooting, police say

JOSEPH WILKINSON New York Daily News

Three people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a Louisiana gun store and range, police said.

One person fatally shot two people inside Jefferson Gun Outlet in the northwest New Orleans suburb of Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news conference streamed by local NBC affiliate WDSU.

After the initial shots, multiple people returned fire inside and outside the store, the sheriff’s office said. A third person was killed outside the building during the exchange of gunfire.

Two more people were shot and taken to a local hospital, police said. They are reportedly in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the shooter and said they are still investigating and “trying to put it all together.”

