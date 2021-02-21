Austin Energy says power has been restored to 100% of customers

Austin Energy has fully restored power to 100% of its customers, according to online data Sunday night. The restoration comes a week after blackouts and weather-related outages started plaguing the system.

Throughout Sunday, the utility inched closer to full restoration, with only a handful of customers without electricity by the evening. In its 7:50 p.m. update, Austin Energy said it had no customers who remained in the dark.

At the height of the outages last week, Austin Energy reported that more than 40% of customers — more than 200,000 people — had no power.

Officials have said that crews worked around-the-clock to restore electrical service after countless people shivered in their homes with no heat during the winter storm.

Austin Energy has said many of the initial blackouts followed emergency orders to cut back on usage from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of power for more than 26 million customers on Texas' electric grid. By mid-week, Austin's system also was contending with additional weather-related outages from ice-laden limbs that damaged lines and other equipment.