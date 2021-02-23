National
Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says
Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The 45-year-old was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said. Woods was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.
Reports from the scene said that fire crew had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of vehicle.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments