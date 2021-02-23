Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says

Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The 45-year-old was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.

Reports from the scene said that fire crew had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of vehicle.

#BREAKING Agency at scene say @TigerWoods was injured in crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes at Hawthorne Blvd near Blackhorse Rd. Fire crews had to use jaws of life to get him out of vehicle. @KFIAM640 @FOXSports @AM570LASports @espn @TMZ_Sports — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 23, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.