An Airbnb for gardens? Californians can now rent an outdoor oasis to relieve stress

Healing Gardens can help those looking for an outdoor oasis to relieve stress. Screen grab from Healing Garden's Instagram page

It’s true: Los Angeles really does have everything. And that now includes a website that lets you rent out a garden in Southern California to relax and relieve some stress.

Healing Gardens was co-founded by Abhishek Arora and Rishi Kumar, who wanted to open a business that would help guests find access to private gardens as easily as one would find a rental space on Airbnb.

“Abhi and Rishi both started with the idea of how we can help fight climate change. We found that one solution lies in the soil below our feet,” the company’s mission statement says on its website. “Soil can store tremendous amounts of carbon that plants can use to grow and in turn feed all of us.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the pair spoke about how the ultimate goal is to tackle climate change in a way that would also help people relieve stress while visiting a beautiful outdoor oasis.

“Our fundamental goal is to fight climate change,” Kumar told tthe Times. “Profits are going to go into helping these people develop their gardens further. I would love for people to go and see the gardens as they are changing. They are not visiting a place; they are visiting a being. Imagine if you could do outdoor yoga in the middle of L.A. with your friends? That’s exciting.”

Currently, Healing Gardens offers 17 gardens to rent around the Los Angeles area along with the WorldBeat Cultural Center’s Ethnobotany Peace Garden in San Diego, the Times said. Guests can book by the hour beginning at $15.