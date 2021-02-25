Texas house dubbed ‘most unusual in the world’ can be rented on Airbnb. Take a look

The unique home in the Westlake neighborhood of Austin is available to rent for $570 per night on Airbnb. Screen grab from Airbnb

It’s called the “Bloomhouse,” and it’s considered one of Austin, Texas’ “best kept architectural secrets.” This bizarre house in the posh Westlake neighborhood, which looks like something manifested by Dr. Seuss, is now available to rent for $570 a night on Airbnb.

Deck area Screen grab from Airbnb

The house that’s been dubbed as “the most unusual home in the world” was created by architect Charles Harker and his friend Dalton Bloom, the house’s website revealed, and is known for its organic shape that is supposed to mimic “the flow of the air” the website states.

“The Bloomhouse was constructed with unusual methods and materials starting with basic shapes formed with steel rebar, coated in layers of polyurethane foam, sculpted with a hand-held pruning saw over a seven-month period, and finished with layers of concrete stucco both inside and out,” the website describes. “The result is a structure that is remarkably well-insulated and eco-friendly.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb







The house was abandoned for nearly 30 years before it was purchased by former Austin Mayor Dave Claunch in 2017, Dirt reported. Claunch spent a year restoring the 1,101-square-foot home that features just one bedroom and one bathroom but can accommodate “three to four people,” Dirt said.

And who can resist Airbnb’s come-hither description?

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

“Ever stay in a giant seashell unicorn? No, you haven’t, but now you can cross it off your bucket list. This magical work of art is part Willy Wonka, part Big Lebowski, and totally unlike anywhere else. Do it for the ‘gram, but also for your soul.”