Ellen DeGeneres lists massive California mansion for $53.5 million. Take a look
One of Hollywood’s biggest power couples has flipped another California house. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are asking $53.5 million for their prodigious 1933 English Tudor mansion in Beverly Hills, multiple news outlets report.
The couple has been flipping estates the past couple years, and the 10,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, nine-bath mansion previously owned by Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine is the latest project, the Los Angeles Times reported.
“In 2008 tennis icon Pete Sampras sold the estate for not quite $17 million — more than twice the $8.3 million he paid in 2002 — to ‘Will & Grace’ co-creator Max Mutchnick and entertainment attorney Erik Hyman,” real estate publication Dirt said of the mansion’s prestigious former owners. “The whole shebang was subjected to a sophisticated overhaul and photographed for Elle Décor before it was sold on to Levine and (fashion model Behati) Prinsloo in a 2018 off-market deal valued at a tad more than $33.9 million. So the scuttlebutt goes, Levine and Prinsloo almost immediately caught an incurable case of real estate fickle.
“They quickly arranged a profitable off-market deal and sold to DeGeneres and de Rossi, for $42.5 million, in favor of an even more expansive compound in Pacific Palisades that they picked up for nearly $32 million from divorced Tinseltowners Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.”
The massive estate features formal living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors, a two-story foyer with reclaimed wood floors, a 50-foot living room, a wood-paneled library, gourmet kitchen, movie theater and a gym. There is also a swimming pool, tennis court and guest house on the property.
DeGeneres is one of the world’s most well-known comedians who hit it big in her younger years as a stand-up comic. Currently, she hosts an award-winning talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She married “Arrested Development” actor de Rossi in 2008.
