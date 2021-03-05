Long-time NHL player selling California hillside mansion for $8.8 million. Take a look

He played more than 700 games in the National Hockey League, but since retiring, former Anaheim Mighty Ducks defenseman Oleg Tverdovsky has been focusing on other ventures, including him putting his sleek Bel-Air mansion on the market for $8.8 million.

Tverdovsky, who last played in the NHL during the 2006-07 season, has owned the hillside property for nearly two years, having bought it in May 2019 for almost $7 million, SF Gate reported.

“This modern stunning architectural masterpiece is a dream for the most demanding buyers in the Bel Air area,” the listing said. “Featuring five bedrooms and seven bathrooms with panoramic mountain and ocean views, the finishes include industrial steel, striated concrete, organic wood and walls of glass that burst out to the endless gorgeous vistas. The stylish design flows with open living and dining areas, a chefs kitchen, state-of-the-art theater, family room, fireplace, steam room and onyx bar join a wine room with 315-bottle display for ultimate home relaxation.”

The primary suite features a spa-like bathroom along with a large closet and balcony that has sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Speaking of the views, the mansion is steeply terraced, but “smart design allows for a raised infinity pool and spa, a rooftop fire pit and cocktail lounge, as well as a number of terraces and decks on each level, designed to take full advantage of the awe-inspiring views,” SF Gate said.

Russia’s Oleg Tverdovsky celebrates with the trophy after Russia beat Canada 2-1 in the final of the World Ice Hockey Championship match in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, May 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus) Anja Niedringhaus AP

Tverdovsky, who was born and raised in Donetsk, Ukraine, was drafted by the Ducks in 1994. Known as “Double O,” Tverdovsky played for six teams during his NHL career and won Stanley Cup titles with the New Jersey Devils in 2003 and Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.