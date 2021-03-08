‘Mask Off’ party planned at Texas bar draws criticism. ‘Literally a slap in the face’

Concrete Cowboy in Houston, Texas, is planning a “Mask Off” party on March 10. Concrete Cowboy website

Elected officials in Texas are demanding a Houston bar cancel a “Mask Off” party it has scheduled this week.

The event at Concrete Cowboy is scheduled for March 10, the day the statewide mask mandate ends, state Rep. Ann Johnson and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a joint statement.

Concrete Cowboy promoted the event through its Instagram story, according to KXXV, but it has not stated whether it will comply with Turner’s and Johnson’s demands.

Johnson called the party “dangerous, irresponsible and a slap in the face to frontline health care workers.”

“This is unquestionably a super-spreader event that will literally kick off the fourth surge of COVID in our Houston area,” Johnson said during a news briefing Sunday. “It will endanger the lives of these health care workers, those who work in the nightclub, the customers and the community members in this neighborhood.”

The bar eventually removed the “mask off” phrasing from its fliers and replaced it with “industry night,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week his decision to lift the mask mandate and reopen the state at 100%. Abbott’s move has been met with pushback from Democrat leaders in the state, including Turner.

Turner asked Abbott to reverse his move and keep the mask mandate in place.

“Nobody wants businesses to close. I want businesses to stay open. I want them to take care of their families. I got that,” Turner said Sunday. “But this order does not help business. It will create chaos, conflict and confusion.”

Businesses can choose to keep COVID-19 policies in effect. Some major businesses, including Target, Kroger and Alamo Drafthouse, have opted to still require customers to wear masks, McClatchy News reported.

Johnson said officials have reached out to Cowboy Concrete, but the business had not responded to their requests.

“The ‘mask off’ parties that some clubs are promoting are not healthy, wise or safe,” Turner said in a news release. “Taking off your mask at one of these parties could create a super-spreader event and you might take the virus home to your loved ones.”

Concrete Cowboy also has locations in Fort Worth, Frisco, Dallas and Austin. It’s unclear if they will hold similar parties.