Meet Demi. She just got adopted after spending 809 days in an Illinois animal shelter

Demi was adopted after spending more than two years at the Columbia, Illinois, shelter. Screengrab: Helping Strays of Monroe County

After spending more than two years in an Illinois shelter waiting to be adopted, a sweet pup in Illinois found a new family on Sunday.

“Today was a LONG time in the making,” Helping Strays of Monroe County said in a Facebook post.

That’s because longtime resident Demi was adopted. She’d spent 809 days in the Columbia shelter, just south of St. Louis.

The shelter called Demi a sweet girl with specific home needs, but she found the perfect match in her new family.

“They say good things come to those who wait and Demi now has a place to call her forever home!” the shelter said.

After the shelter made the announcement, the well-wishes started pouring in.

“Congratulations to both! Both lives will be changed for the better,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations Demi. This brought tears I was so happy to see this,” wrote another.

“I’m so happy for her! I use to visit all the time hoping I’d see she got adopted!” a third wrote.

Demi isn’t the only dog to have recently found her pack after spending years waiting.

Just a few days before, a dog in Texas named Baby Girl was adopted after spending more than six years at the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County.

She was the organization’s longest resident and had been there since 2014.