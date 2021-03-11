Chicago aldermen begin debate on reparations for descendants of slaves

Chicago aldermen considered ways to provide reparations for descendants of slaves Thursday in the first meeting of a special City Council subcommittee on the issue.

The Subcommittee on Reparations within the council’s Health Committee is tasked in part with “examining the state of equity in the City of Chicago,” according to the resolution that created it.

The first meeting was mainly a chance for the group to get organized and hear from experts on the issue of providing reparations to Black residents who are the descendants of slaves.

Evanston Ald. Robin Rue Simmons talked about the important process of making sure there’s adequate community input into the plan from Black Chicagoans. Evanston opted to use sales tax revenue from marijuana sales to set up a housing reparations program there.

“You need to start the work now, a lifetime of work ahead of you,” Simmons said.

Subcommittee Chair Ald. Stephanie Coleman, 16th, said the subcommittee’s work will mean “a tough conversation, and there are going to be some tougher conversations ahead.”

“This meeting is necessary. This subcommittee is necessary,” Coleman said.

While money is part of the equation, Ald. Roderick Sawyer, 6th, said redress for slavery must be “multitiered.”

Chicago’s subcommittee has little power to enact reparation plans, but aldermen who support the idea nonetheless view its creation as a significant step after decades in which the prospect of reparations gained very little traction in the City Council.

“In their examination of equity, the designated individuals may be tasked with analyzing the historical harms of slavery and segregation, as well as the ongoing harms of institutional discrimination and mass incarceration,” the Chicago resolution reads in part. “The designated individuals may further be tasked with assessing the implementation of reparations measures consistent with international norms, standards, and laws for reparations as developed by the United Nations Human Rights Commission.”