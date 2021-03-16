Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

Two suspects have been taken into custody in a fatal shooting on the campus of Boise State University, police said early Tuesday.

Boise Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night. They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody minutes later.

News outlets reported that the university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting at Jade Hall. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday before an hour had passed.