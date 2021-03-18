1-year-old still missing after mother’s stolen car is found in Georgia, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for Royalty Grisby, 1, after Georgia authorities say two men stole her mother’s SUV early Thursday. Image courtesy of the DeKalb County Police Department

A frantic search is underway for a 1-year-old girl taken when thieves sped away in her mother’s car early Thursday, according to Georgia authorities.

DeKalb County police located the stolen SUV hours later in Stone Mountain, but said baby Royalty Grisby is still missing.

“The child was not in the (recovered) vehicle at the time,” DeKalb police Capt. Brian Deloach told reporters at a 9:15 a.m. news conference. “So right now we have several assets and resources in the area searching for the child and the perpetrators.”

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for the child, who was in the backseat of her mom’s SUV on Thursday, 11Alive reported. The girl’s mother is driver for Uber Eats and was making a delivery around 2 a.m. when she said two men jumped into the running car and drove off with the little girl still inside.

AMBER ALERT: On Thurs., March 18, two suspects stole a vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty inside! It happened at approx. 2... Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Thursday, March 18, 2021

At morning news conference, she pleaded for the safe return of her daughter.

“I just want my baby home,” she said, according to WSB-TV. “You can take her to the hospital, take her to a store, just bring her home. I don’t care about anything with the car. I just want my baby back.”

Police said the child was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple pants and pink jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident or Royalty’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.