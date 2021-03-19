Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partly closed after positive COVID-19 tests

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach has been partly closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Mar-a-Lago on Friday said it closed the Beach Club and the a la carte Dining Room after an undisclosed number of employees tested positive for COVID-19. Banquet and event services remain open, the club said.

"We will update you when service resumes," the statement said.

The statement also said that in accordance with federal public health guidelines "a thorough sanitizing and cleaning of any affected areas and club facilities" has been conducted. The club also said it will "continue our heightened environmental cleaning regimen."

Trump, former first lady Melania Trump and son Barron have been living at the mansion since they moved from the White House in January, after the 2020 election.

It's unclear if any of them have been at Mar-a-Lago recently. CNN reported that the family is at the club, preparing for Barron's 15th birthday on Saturday.

All three contracted COVID-19 last year and have since recovered.

Trump is said to have received his vaccine shot in January before leaving office.

The Mar-a-Lago club sent a message to members that read:

"Good afternoon members. The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority. As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room. We are taking this measure out of an abundance of caution, like other clubs in our area impacted by COVID-19. We will update you when service resumes. Banquet and Event services remain open.

"We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities, and we will continue our heightened environmental cleaning regimen.

"We reiterate our commitment to the health and safety of all those who visit the Club.

"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back for Beach Club and Dining Room service in the near future."

The closure comes at the height of the social season and spring break, when Mar-a-Lago's Beach Club is especially busy. Mar-a-Lago has another pool on the west side of the estate but it is not on the beach.

Posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Parler and YouTube have long revealed Mar-a-Lago's indifference to enforcing public health protocols to control the coronavirus.

The partial closure Friday comes two months after county officials sent a warning letter and notice of violation to the club after videos of maskless partygoers on the dance floor at the club's annual New Year's Eve party went viral.

The videos grabbed national headlines and caught the eye of newly elected state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Lake Worth Democrat, who wrote a letter to Todd Bonlarron, assistant county administrator for Palm Beach County, asking whether the county would take action against the private club for violating a countywide mandatory mask policy.

"I recognize that the President is a powerful person and that his business, Mar-a-Lago, is a daunting target for enforcement," Hardy wrote in an email that included a link to a Twitter post from the party that showed people without masks. "But as far as I know, the law still applies to the President and to his business."

No further action was taken. Bonlarron said Friday that the county was not involved in the club's partial closure.

Despite the warning in January, recent posts to social media show maskless guests at large events being served by employees wearing black masks.

Among the most recent events was the annual Big Dog Ranch Rescue luncheon fundraiser March 12. Trump made a surprise appearance at the event and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump walked the runway during the fashion show.