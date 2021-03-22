National
Mansion with 30 chandeliers hits market for $8.4 million in Pennsylvania. Take a look
A mansion featuring 30 crystal chandeliers and two walk-in vaults could be yours for $8.4 million.
The 19,000-square-foot “French European” house built on more than 11 acres of Jericho Mountain — a “sought after” part of Pennsylvania — is now on the market, according to Realtor.com.
Take the elevator or one of the staircases to venture through the three-storied New Hope palace, which includes 10 bathrooms (seven full, three half), a four-car garage, an indoor pool and hot tub, plus “imported marble in almost every room.”
Along with six bedrooms, the mansion also has built-in Sonos speakers, gold fixtures and a media room, a game/recreation room and two bars, photos show.
The ample kitchen has a six-burner gas stove, a fireplace decorated with intricate moldings and space for at least 12 people to enjoy a meal, photos show.
An outdoor pavilion with a second kitchen is in the process of being constructed.
Besides its high-end amenities geared toward entertaining, the house doubles as a secure fortress, complete with security cameras around the perimeter, gated entry, leaded glass doors and “[two] massive vaults — your very own walk-in security deposit boxes!” the Realtor.com listing says.
The home last sold in 2019 for $1.65 million, about $6.7 million less, according to the website.
